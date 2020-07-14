LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- According to Nevada OSHA, during follow up visits conducted on Monday, officials found that 88% of the 73 businesses visited are now in compliance with required health and safety measures to slow community spread of COVID-19.
OSHA says that a total of 147 follow up visits have been conducted.
According to the release, officials opened a formal investigation at locations where ongoing noncompliance was observed. As a result, nine citations are being considered, eight in Northern Nevada and one in Southern Nevada.
OSHA says a list of businesses issued citations will be provided by the division as the investigations are formally closed.
OSHA also conducted 46 initial observations on Monday with a focus on aquatic facilities, restaurants and gyms.
Overall compliance for July 13 was 87% statewide, 90% in Southern Nevada, and 85% in Northern Nevada, according to OSHA.
Findings of these initial visits include:
- Gyms, 18 observations: 83 percent compliance
- Restaurants, 12 observations: 92 percent compliance
- Casino/hotel pools, 5 observations: 100 percent compliance
- Other pools, 4 observations: 75 percent compliance
- Water park, 1 observation: 100 percent compliance
- Automobile sales/service, 1 observation: not in compliance
- Other establishments, 5 observations: 100 percent compliance
Since the initial observations began, OSHA says that 1,797 businesses have been surveyed with a cumulative statewide compliance rate of 80%, 86% compliance in Northern Nevada and 74% compliance in Southern Nevada.
Cumulative statewide compliance over the period has moved between a low of 77% and high of 85%, according to OSHA.
In addition to observations, OSHA says it continues respond to complaints and referrals regarding face coverings, social distancing, cleaning and disinfection, and other areas of concern related to COVID-19 received by their offices.
Nearly 1,300 complaints have been received since mid-March. The majority of these complaints have been resolved through an employer inquiry and response process.
In instances where the inquiry process does not provide a satisfactory response or resolution of the complaint, OSHA says an investigation is opened. A notice of citation and penalty is issued to the business if a violation is found as a result of the investigation.
Since mid-March, Nevada OSHA has issued 98 citations resulting from investigations into COVID-19 related workplace safety complaints received by their offices.
Of those, 44 citations have been issued to businesses located in Reno with an average penalty amount of $4,390, OSHA said. Fifty-four citations have been issued to businesses located in Las Vegas with an average penalty amount of $5,880.
Workplace safety concerns can be filed online with Nevada OSHA at https://www.osha.gov/pls/osha7/eComplaintForm.html.
