LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada OSHA said 18 businesses found not to be in compliance previously were found to be 100% compliant on Thursday.
The Division of Industrial Relations said a total of 74 follow-up visits have been completed. Of those, six were still found to be noncompliant. OSHA said investigations are being opened for all six and may lead to a citation.
More compliance visits will be done next week, the agency said, "in locations where large numbers of people congregate for longer periods of time and establishments where initial compliance was low."
OSHA conducted 187 initial visits on July 9 and 10 with a focus on restaurants, general retail and aquatic facilities. They said they also visited grocery and convenience stores, salons, clothing stores and financial institutions.
These were the results:
- Overall compliance, 187 observations
- Restaurants, 92 observations: 85% compliance
- General retail, 38 observations: 90% compliance
- Convenience stores, 9 observations: 89% compliance
- Pools, 8 observations: 75% compliance
- Grocery stores, 7 observations: 100% compliance
- Water park, 1 observation: not in compliance
- All other business types, 32 observations: 94% compliance
OSHA said 1,751 businesses have been surveyed, showing a cumulative rate of 80% overall, with 86% compliance in the north and 74% compliance in Southern Nevada.
About 1,300 complaints have been made since mid-March. Since then, 98 citations have been issued after investigations into COVID-19 workplace safety concerns. The agency said 54 citations have been issued in Las Vegas with an average penalty of $5,880.
Thats because 87% of people have common sense and care for one another , while the rest are paranoid keyboard warriors too ignorant to have common sense
