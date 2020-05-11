LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County and University Medical Center said a new partnership will allow the Orleans testing site to offer 1,000 tests per day starting Wednesday.
The testing is free for anyone without insurance and is open to anyone with or without symptoms, the county said in a media release.
Anyone wanting to schedule a test can make an appointment at www.umcsn.com.
Select the “public” option to arrive at the online testing registration form. After filling out the form and clicking “submit,” a representative from UMC will call people back to book their appointments. Appointments also can be made by calling CPL at (702) 795-4932, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Appointments are available seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The tests occur on the first-floor of the parking garage located on the west side of the Orleans property off Cameron Street. The Orleans address is 4500 W. Tropicana Ave.
Since the drive-thru operation opened April 5, more than 3,300 people have been tested, the county said. "The site’s initial capacity was 300 tests a day, and it expanded to 900 a day as of Friday."
The tests are polymerase chain reaction tests, or PCR tests, which show whether someone currently has COVID-19.
The following is information provided by Clark County:
- FUNDING/COST: Federal funding through the CARES Act will cover the costs for testing at the Orleans for those with no insurance. Patients who have insurance will be asked to provide it for billing purposes, and depending on their insurance may not have a co-pay.
- WHEN TO ARRIVE: Patients are asked to arrive about 15 minutes prior to their appointment time to get checked in and directed to a drive-up testing station. Medical professionals will conduct the test as patients remain in their cars.
- HOW TO GET RESULTS:
- After scheduling an appointment with UMC, patients will receive information about how to access test results through UMConnect, UMC’s electronic medical record, through the MyChart app and website at https://umconnect.umcsn.com/. Results are typically available within 48 hours.
- Patients who register for testing with Clinical Pathology Laboratories (CPL) can access to their COVID-19 test results by visiting www.cpllabs.com/sonicmyaccess or texting “CPL” to 66349 to sign up for the CPL portal.
- REPORTING: All results, positive or negative, are reported to the Southern Nevada Health District. If patients test positive for the virus, the Southern Nevada Health District will follow up with them.
- ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS: Patients with questions about the virus also can contact their medical provider for guidance or contact the Southern Nevada Health District’s Information Phone Line at (702) 759-INFO (4636), between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.