LAS VEGAS -- Organizers for the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) have announced that the event has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Insomniac Founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella announced Friday that EDC 2020 will now be held Oct. 2-4 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with Camp EDC kicking off on Oct. 1.
The event was originally slated for May 15-17.
Rotella announced the postponement of the festival on Instagram:
You, the Headliners, are the heart and soul of EDC. Without you Insomniac wouldn’t exist. Thank you for being patient and supporting us while we’ve worked through this to make the best decision.
EDC Las Vegas 2020 will take place October 2nd to the 4th, with Camp EDC kicking things off Thursday, October 1st.
3 DAYS OF SUPER BLOOMING BEATS
FUNKDAFIED FREAKS &
FULL-SIZE CARNIVAL RIDES.
Nothing changes but the date.
The team and I took every single factor into consideration: weather, hotel rates, talent availability, coordination with the Speedway and local officials, and most importantly, a date that would give us enough time for things to get back to normal so we can all come back stronger than ever.
For those who can’t make the new date, you will certainly be missed. For refund information, go to: edclasvegas.com/support
Stay strong, stay safe, stays positive, and we’ll see you all Under the Electric Sky!
- Pasquale
All ticket purchases made for the original festival dates in May will be honored in October, while refunds will be offered for those unable to attend in the fall, organizers said.
