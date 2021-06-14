LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Organizations like Puentes and Immunize Nevada are helping people with no car or limited access get the COVID-19 vaccine right outside their doorstep.
Pop-up clinics at apartment complexes are one of the latest strategies to help plenty who still have not gotten a dose.
Intrigue Apartments is the latest property to offer the vaccines and other free resources to residents, after their sister property did so as well.
"It's super hot right now to expect some people to take the bus. If you're a single mom with kids, that's next to impossible," said Guy Girardin with Puentes. "We help a lot of older people and people with disabilities."
Girardin said many people still have financial barriers, from no car to no gas money. Others may have language or technology barriers.
Puentes helps sign people up for vaccines in English and Spanish, and walks them through the sign-up process.
The organization also offers prepared food at their clinics.
To request a pop-up clinic in your neighborhood, or find out about resources, contact Puentes at (702)592-0056 or email guy.g@puenteslasvegas.org.
You can also visit their website.
