LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Fresh Start Wash and Wellness Program started more than three years ago, as a way to help those without a home take a shower. Now, the program is about to celebrate 25,000 total showers provided.
The mobile shower unit stopped by the CARE Complex in the Corridor of Hope on Friday.
The organization takes a list of everyone waiting to take a shower and then provide them with a clean towel.
"Each folk gets 20 to 25 minutes to take a shower, we provide a hygiene kit the water is warm, the room is air conditioned or hated up, depending on the weather," said Kevin Williams, Senior manager for U.S. hygiene programs.
FOX5 spoke with one man who took advantage of the program.
"The option to take a shower it's limited this is a gift, I didn't get one last night and look, I don't have to wait until the night. It's beautiful. These things are awesome, vital, when you feel good you look good. Sometimes appearances help," said Taylon Groves.
Clean the World is providing additional mobile showers on the following days and locations:
Tuesday, 2/23 from 8am -2pm
The Courtyard Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd N, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Thursday, 2/25 from 8am-2pm
Community Impact Center, 3740 Royal Crest, Las Vegas, NV 89119
The Courtyard Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd N, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Friday, 2/26 from 8am – 2pm
CARE Complex, 200 Foremaster Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89101
