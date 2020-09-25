HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Lovelady Brewing Company said its orders for kegs of beer doubled over night once bar tops were able to reopen for service.
The locally owned brewery went from sending out 30-40 kegs per week to 60-70 kegs per week.
“Several properties on the Strip are opening back up. I know Park MGM is opening back up so they are restocking,” said Richard Lovelady, owner.
While he is still not selling the 400-500 kegs per month that he was selling when the Vegas Golden Knights were packing T-Mobile Arena, he said it's a nice boost in business nonetheless.
DOWNTOWN EATERY MAKES CHANGES
While local breweries are busy filling orders for beer, Eat in downtown Las Vegas has been busy renovating their dining room to make more space for customers.
“Fifty percent -- it’s a challenge. I don’t know any restaurant that can run on 50%” said Natalie Young, chef and owner.
The renovation gave her an extra 40 seats while still complying with social distancing guidelines, but she isn’t saying who or what paid for it.
“It was gifted by a lovely human on the planet which I can’t talk about because you’re gonna see a show on it. It’s still top-secret but it’s OK if people come and enjoy it,” said Young.
She said visitors are always welcome to eat at Eat but locals get priority.
“I’d like to keep this room for locals. We’ll be giving a secret code to get in. You don’t have to talk to her server you can come in here sit down and eat and then go away. If we have forty people outside and you’re a local, you’ll be able to get this information, come in, sit in the secret room, have breakfast and go home,” said Young.
