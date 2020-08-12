LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Opportunity Village has been helping people with intellectual disabilities for over 60 years.
The non-profit organization shut its doors at their four campuses in Mid-March following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 2,000 clients used Opportunity Village's services prior to the shutdown.
Staff made changes so they could serve the clients in need during the pandemic. Clients were cared for in their homes and assisted with day-to-day activities
Everyone who helped at various homes met and exceed the Center for Disease Control Guidelines.
Opportunity Village started at 25% capacity and recently increased to 50%.
With capacity at 50%, funding has also been cut in half.
People can make donations online, visit the Opportunity Village thrift store or sign up for the virtual Santa Run.
To donate, visit Opportunity Village.com
