LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Opportunity Village announced on Wednesday it will cancel their Magical Forest and HallOVeen events for 2020.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has brought numerous challenges to Opportunity Village and the people we serve, particularly with the upcoming event season. Social distancing requirements and decreased capacity would significantly alter the event experience for our valued guests and team members," they said in an email to media.
The events are expected to be back in 2021.
In a statement, Opportunity Village said they rely heavily on community support.
“Opportunity Village’s primary focus continues to be enriching the lives of individuals with intellectual and related disabilities. We will continue to reinvent ourselves to better serve people with disabilities throughout our community," said President and CEO of Opportunity Village, Bob Brown.
Opportunity Village provided various ways to participate and support, including:
- Make a donation at OVGIFT.com
- Register for the virtual Las Vegas Great Santa Run at LVSantaRun.com
- Be a guest at the upcoming virtual Camelot Gala honoring Wynn Resorts – tickets will be available in early September at CamelotOV.com
- Sign up to volunteer (virtually) by clicking here
- Utilize one of OV’s many business services like packaging and assembly, printing, shredding, or custodial – click here to get a quote
- Purchase an art piece created by one of the many talented artists at Opportunity Village. See the collection here.
Shop the Opportunity Village Thrift Store located at 390 S. Decatur in Las Vegas – open Monday thru Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
In March, Opportunity Village said it went from being a campus-based program and service provider to hosting virtual activities and developing in-home care services.
Clients were recently welcomed back to campus at 25% capacity. The organization has since increased attendance participation to up to a maximum of 50% of pre-closure enrollment as of late August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.