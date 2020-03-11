NCAA-Sports Gambling-Hosts

FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball tournament. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

 Keith Srakocic

(AP) -- NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball games will be played without fans in the arenas because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Emmert said in a statement Wednesday he made the decision to conduct both the men's and women's tournaments, which begin next week, with only essential staff and limited family in attendance.

 

