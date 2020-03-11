(AP) -- NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball games will be played without fans in the arenas because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
Emmert said in a statement Wednesday he made the decision to conduct both the men's and women's tournaments, which begin next week, with only essential staff and limited family in attendance.
NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/TIHHJjdse5 pic.twitter.com/8I1HdceDfN— NCAA (@NCAA) March 11, 2020
