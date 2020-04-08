LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are adjusting to a new set of demands as the coronavirus pandemic sets in.
The crime rates are down, but questions about what happens to the social fabric of the community as this pandemic drags on weighs heavy on police.
Sheriff Joe Lombardo said of the 71 officers tested, seven have tested positive. Of those seven, one is currently going through the symptoms and the other six have since recovered.
Lombardo said that if the pandemic continues into the summer, it could mean making cuts to Metro's police force.
