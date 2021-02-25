LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An online search engine finds COVID-19 vaccines available in your area.
The VaccineFinder website helps people find information about providers who offer select COVID-19 vaccines. The site is approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and shows vaccine locations in some states including Nevada.
All you have to do is type your ZIP code in and it will show you which locations have vaccines within a certain distance. You can narrow the search by the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.
It also offers vaccination providers a space to display their location to the public. This makes it easier for people to find their locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.