LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Super Bowl is typically one of the busiest weekends on the calendar. Each year Super Bowl Sunday stimulates Las Vegas' economy, and is a cash cow for local businesses. This year, however, many local bars and restaurants remain subject to strict COVID-19 restrictions.
Tailgater Tavern on Russell Road is one of those businesses. It's a sports bar year-round. Given the year we've had, the tavern's owner said he's looking forward to a busy Super Bowl Sunday.
"It's been a tough year for everybody, but we're abiding by the rules," said owner David Nolan.
Doing business in today's environment, however, means following the Governor Steve Sisolak's restrictions.
"Four people per table, six feet distance," said Nolan. "We go about eight."
Due to the virus, Nevada is still under a statewide "pause." Sisolak said establishments like Nolan's only operate at 25% capacity.
"Hopefully we'll have to turn a few people away, which will be tough, but, part of the deal," said Nolan.
Still, Dolan said he and his staff are making it work, and are keeping things safe for his Super Bowl patrons.
"We have enough space to make that work for everybody. Plenty of space, plenty of TVs. Should still be a good time," said Nolan.
Tailgater Tavern is located on Russell Road between Wynn Road and Valley View Boulevard.
