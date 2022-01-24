LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The omicron surge infecting thousands across the Las Vegas Valley daily has spurred a new trend among some, an urgency to seek their first vaccine in 2022 or a booster dose.
From Dec. 1 to Jan. 19, according to Southern Nevada Health District vaccine tracking data, 117,000 people got their first dose of a vaccine across Las Vegas, a 14% jump from the same seven-week period in the fall.
More than 439,000 people across Clark County have received a booster dose, according to Nevada Department of Health and Human Services data.
At different clinics, providers have said that fears of infection have spurred action to finally get a vaccine and take action to protect their health.
"I think people are recognizing that [COVID-19] is still here, and they are still vulnerable, and the vaccine is the best way to prevent infection and more severe disease," Dr. Cort Lohff with SNHD said, calling the administration of doses "steady" across various vaccination clinics.
Lohff and other health officials want to debunk the myth that omicron is "mild" for everyone, and data from hospitals across the valley shows the majority of hospitalized patients are not vaccinated.
More than 70.72% of Clark County residents, or 1,639,537 people, have received at least one dose. More than 57%, or 1,324,161 people, completed vaccination.
