LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A subvariant of the omicron COVID-19 variant has been detected in Clark County, the Southern Nevada Health District announced on Friday.
The district reported the first case of the BA.2 variant, a subvariant of the omicron variant. BA.2 is popularly known as the "stealth omicron."
"The Southern Nevada Health District confirmed the first reported case of COVID-19 caused by the BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron variant," the health district said in a release.
The individual who contracted the variant is a fully vaccinated and boosted female in her 40s. She was not hospitalized and reported traveling out of the country, according to the health district.
The subvariant does not necessarily cause infection more severe than the main omicron variant, the health district said.
"Based on current information about the BA.2 variant, there is no evidence that it causes more severe disease than the original Omicron variant. It is expected that new variants will occur," the health district said.
The health district is urging vaccination against COVID-19 to slow the emergence of new variants, as well as masking and staying home and getting tested when sick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.