LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County officials are seeing a surge in COVID-19 testing following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick advised making appointments as early as possible for the two public sites offering appointment-based testing -- Cashman Center and UNLV's Stan Fulton building -- and arriving earlier rather than later to the Texas Station testing site, which doesn't take appointments. County officials said sites can see a surge of testing on any given day.

“As a community, our three public testing sites are conducting about 5,000 tests a day, which is a remarkable accomplishment,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “Our goal is to offer as many tests as we can each day and to ensure people get results in a timely manner."

The Texas Station site has the capacity to conduct 2,000 COVID-19 tests a day. The site is open Thursday through Monday, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Tests are conducted of a first-come, first-served basis.

County officials said they highly recommend appointments at the UNLV Stan Fulton building and the Cashman Center to reduce wait times. Appointments for those sites can be scheduled online. Both sites also take walk-ins, but appointments are given priority.

UMC is reportedly adding new appointments daily, and encourages those looking to get testing to check regularly. UMC is asking for the community to prioritize testing for symptomatic individuals or those who have been exposed to confirmed positive patients.

County officials said they have conducted almost 375,000 tests since May. Testing is offered for free to anyone, with or without symptoms.