Officials: LA Unified School District, San Diego schools to close over coronavirus
The Associated Press
Updated 15 min ago
Updated 15 min ago | Posted on Mar 13, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials: Los Angeles Unified School District and San Diego schools to close over coronavirus threat.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Tags
San Diego
Los Angeles
School
Education
