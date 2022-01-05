LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hospitals across Southern Nevada are slammed with patients, and at the same time doctors are noticing a trend that some people are coming to the emergency room to attempt to get a COVID-19 test.
"We're asking people that don’t have symptoms and mild symptoms don’t come into the emergency department specifically for COVID testing,” Southern Hills ER medical director Dr. Cole Sondrup said. “Most emergency departments in town aren’t testing those patients. The tests themselves are very limited even in the hospitals."
FOX5 has reported the struggles Southern Nevadans are facing to find appointments for COVID tests. However, coming to an emergency room takes time from emergency room staff that are already stretched thin.
Sondrup said this is the highest volume of patients they’ve seen in their emergency department during the pandemic. The seasonal flu is also hospitalizing more people than last winter.
"This happens every year with the flu. We have a lot of people that are just sick," Sondrup said.
University Medical Center representatives said they are also seeing the surge in patients during this spike in COVID infections.
"UMC’s leaders continue to closely monitor staffing levels across the hospital and our off-site clinic locations. We also utilize incentive pay, overtime and travel nurses to ensure we maintain appropriate staffing levels," spokesman Scott Kerbs said.
"We have the people to take care of our patients, but the patient volume is much higher than we’ve ever seen,” Sondrup said. “Even at full capacity we're stretched very, very thin."
Sondrup said he believes COVID hospitalizations around the Las Vegas Valley are roughly 90% patients that are unvaccinated.
