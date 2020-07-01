UPDATE (July 2): The Division of Industrial Relations Occupation Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) says that during in-field inspection observations of businesses on July 1, 75% of Southern Nevada businesses were found to be in compliance with the face covering directive.
According to a news release, since Gov. Sisolak's Declaration of Emergency Directive 024 went into effect on June 26, the Division of Industrial Relations has conducted 652 initial field observations. During such, businesses that are not in compliance are provided a written notice and request for voluntary compliance.
Of the 347 businesses observed on July 1, 79.8% were in compliance with the mandate. Businesses in Northern Nevada have a cumulative compliance rate of 84.3%, while businesses in Southern Nevada were found to have a 75% compliance rate, the release notes.
Officials noted that the highest rates of noncompliance are being observed in bars and national brand retail stores.
According to the release, under the directive, employers must:
- Provide face coverings for employees assigned to serving the public and require these employees to wear the face coverings;
- Require employees to wear a face covering in any area where food is prepared or packaged;
- Mandate the use of face coverings by patrons, customers, patients, and clients and will notify them of this requirement prior to entry into the establishment.
The agency says that observations have been conducted in gaming establishments, bars, gyms, hair and nail salons, automobile sales and maintenance establishments, grocery stores, home improvement stores, clothing stores and other locations where large groups of people may be congregating for longer periods of time.
Nevada OSHA continues to conduct ongoing compliance enforcement activity in response to complaints and referrals received by their offices.
Complaints can be filed with Nevada OSHA by calling (702) 486-9020 in Southern Nevada and (775) 688-3700 in Northern Nevada. Visit https://www.osha.gov/pls/osha7/ecomplaintform.html to file a complaint online.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Division of Industrial Relations' Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Wednesday increased inspection activity across the state.
According to a news release, the increased inspections will help educate businesses on the latest requirements so Nevada can stay safe and stay open.
On June 24, Gov. Sisolsk issued Declaration of Emergency Directive 024 which requires business establishments in Nevada to implement and enforce mandates for employees and patrons to wear face coverings to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community. Businesses are required to notify the public of face covering requirements prior to patrons entering the facilities, the release notes.
Since the directive went into effect on June 26, the Division of Industrial Relations has conducted 259 initial field observations across Nevada to survey compliance in industries and sectors from which high volumes of complaints were received.
According to the release, during these initial surveys, 85.3 percent of businesses were found in compliance with the face covering directive.
Initial observations were conducted at large and small retail establishments including grocery stores, home improvement stores, clothing stores, gyms, hair and nail salons and other locations where large groups of people may be congregating for longer periods of time, officials said.
Since Friday, the Division of Industrial Relations has done 259 COVID-related field observations in the state - in addition to local efforts - and has found 85.3% of businesses in compliance. To learn more about Nevada’s reopening guidelines, please visit https://t.co/eRf5Q5EJdO pic.twitter.com/EndgZ3NRQa— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) July 1, 2020
Gaming establishments will also be surveyed as part of the ongoing effort.
If non-compliance is found during an initial observation, the businesses is provided a written notice and request for voluntary compliance, the release notes. If the employer is still not compliant and a violation is found, a notice of citation and penalty will be issued.
The maximum penalty of $134,940 can be assessed to an employer that willfully violates the provisions of the directive. If the employer is observed to be in compliance during the follow up visit, the inspection will be closed with no further action necessary.
mask dont work i dont get why these paid doctors go on telling lies and are ignoring the facts stated in SURGICAL MASKS AS A SOURCE OF BACTERIAL CONTAMINATION DURING OPERATIVE PROCEDURES , seems like they want people to get sick
Of course they want people to get sick, they don't make any money when everyone is in good health.
85% 10% 5% hmmm. I fear for the 85 that don't have clue
I tried calling the Nevada OSHA number to report a business not requiring masks. they told me to file amcomplaintnon the Federal OSHA website and it would be forwarded to the NEVADA department. the federal website only allows employees to file a complaint. When I spoke to someone with federal OSHA about how to file the complaint, they confirmed that only an employee can do so and also said that since there is technically no law or standard regarding masks, since it is an executive order, they and the Nevada OSHA office have nompower of enforcement. How are we supposed to do this?
boycott businesses unwilling to comply for the health and safety for there customers and employees and who will eventually be the cause of another lockdown because of there ignorance
