LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In an effort to help protect completed COVID-19 vaccination record cards against damages, Office Depot is offering customers to laminate their vaccine cards for free.
According to a news release, from now through Sunday, July 25, customers who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 are invited to bring their completed COVID-19 vaccination record card to their nearest Office Depot or OfficeMax store and provide coupon code 52516714 at checkout to get their vaccination card laminated for free.
The release notes that the CDC encourages all vaccine recipients to keep their cards, which contain information like what COVID-19 vaccine was given, the date(s) it was received and where it was received, in case they’re needed for future use.
The move to offer free lamination comes following an announcement from Staples earlier in the week that it would also offer the laminate the COVID-19 vaccine cards for free.
For full details on Office Depot's offer, click HERE.
