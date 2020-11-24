UPDATE (November 24) -- National Youth Sports on Tuesday provided an email they received from the governor's office.
"Under the governor's new order, kids over the age of nine will need to wear masks while out in public or on the sidelines, but not while engaging in sports or while playing sports games," it read.
City of Henderson officials said that this directive just reaffirms what they say they've already been enforcing.
James Dinicola, recreation services supervisor for the City of Henderson's sports department, said they've been enforcing masks on the sidelines of kids' sports games since the beginning of the pandemic.
However, for Henderson children who are in the active state of playing a sport on the field, it's been a different story: they have not had to wear masks, aligning with this new directive.
"Since day one ... as soon as players and spectators and coaches and officials arrive at the field, they are expected to have their mask on the entire time until they are actually on the field playing," said Dinicola.
Now, however, there can only be 50 people on the field at one time, under the governor's new restrictions.
"So if you're at a soccer game, that does count the players on the field. So if you have 11 players on each team... a lot of leagues are just going down to just one spectator per participant."
Dinicola said sports are an important part of childrens' development.
"Following the guidelines and the state directives can help us get back to that normalcy quicker," said Dinicola.
The governor's office reported that mask exemptions for kids will remain the same, where kids under nine are exempt from the mask rule, but they added that it's still encouraged for kids ages two to nine to mask up in public places.
ORIGINAL REPORT: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- National Youth Sports Nevada said kids will now have to wear masks while playing soccer and other sports as part of Gov. Steve Sisolak's new mask restrictions through the next three weeks.
Parents, coaches and kids know soccer can get pretty strenuous with a lot of running and huffing and puffing.
"We certainly understand if a parent says, 'You know what, I don't think my kid can do it running around with a mask on. We'll figure something out.' We're working to figure something out. We're just finding out this news. It's less than 24 hours old for us," said Ben Joffe with NYS Nevada.
Joffe said the program is important, especially with kids spending so much time at home right now.
“We want that mental release for our youth of Nevada right now. They need something do,” he said.
Christine Cedillo agreed. She is a parent of two children in the program, as well as a NYS Nevada soccer coach.
"Right now, with them being home from school, a lot of them, this is an outlet for them," said Cedillo. “I see a lot of smiles when they come out. I mean when practice is over they actually want more time with practice. That's just when I know they're having a great time."
Joffe said keeping kids and parents safe from COVID-19 is a priority as NYS Nevada faces other challenges from the governor’s restrictions, including a limit of people at gatherings. Joffe said for them, that translates to only 50 people being allowed at a field.
Previously, several household members were allowed to watch kids play.
"Fewer parents at each game will definitely come into play. So unfortunately, we're going to have to limit our parents to just one parent per facility," said Joffe.
NYS Nevada has cut some sports due to COVID-19 because of kids dropping out, meaning lost revenue to operate. He said more kids may choose not to participate right now with new mask restrictions but said many who work in the program are working as hard as they can to continue providing sports to Nevada’s youth.
On Sunday, Sisolak said as part of the new restrictions, "there will be a pause on adult and youth sports tournaments during this period."
