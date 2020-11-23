LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Youth Sports Nevada said kids will now have to wear masks while playing soccer and other sports as part of Gov. Steve Sisolak's new mask restrictions through the next three weeks.
Parents, coaches and kids know soccer can get pretty strenuous with a lot of running and huffing and puffing.
"We certainly understand if a parent says, 'You know what, I don't think my kid can do it running around with a mask on. We'll figure something out.' We're working to figure something out. We're just finding out this news. It's less than 24 hours old for us," said Ben Joffe with NYS Nevada.
Joffe said the program is important, especially with kids spending so much time at home right now.
“We want that mental release for our youth of Nevada right now. They need something do,” he said.
Christine Cedillo agreed. She is a parent of two children in the program, as well as a NYS Nevada soccer coach.
"Right now, with them being home from school, a lot of them, this is an outlet for them," said Cedillo. “I see a lot of smiles when they come out. I mean when practice is over they actually want more time with practice. That's just when I know they're having a great time."
Joffe said keeping kids and parents safe from COVID-19 is a priority as NYS Nevada faces other challenges from the governor’s restrictions, including a limit of people at gatherings. Joffe said for them, that translates to only 50 people being allowed at a field.
Previously, several household members were allowed to watch kids play.
"Fewer parents at each game will definitely come into play. So unfortunately, we're going to have to limit our parents to just one parent per facility," said Joffe.
NYS Nevada has cut some sports due to COVID-19 because of kids dropping out, meaning lost revenue to operate. He said more kids may choose not to participate right now with new mask restrictions but said many who work in the program are working as hard as they can to continue providing sports to Nevada’s youth.
On Sunday, Sisolak said as part of the new restrictions, "there will be a pause on adult and youth sports tournaments during this period."
