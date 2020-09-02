NYE COUNTY (FOX5) -- Nye County submitted a plan to the Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force requesting the reopening of bars, pubs, taverns, breweries, distilleries and wineries throughout the county.
The task force is scheduled to meet on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. Currently, bars are open only in the city of Pahrump.
Nye County's action plan can viewed below.
Nye County Jurisdictional A... by FOX5 Vegas
Stay with FOX5 for updates.
