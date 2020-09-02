CDC publishes 'decision trees' to aid pandemic re-opening decisions

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published six "decision trees" aimed at helping businesses, communities, schools, camps, daycares and mass transit decide whether it's safe to re-open.

NYE COUNTY (FOX5) -- Nye County submitted a plan to the Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force requesting the reopening of bars, pubs, taverns, breweries, distilleries and wineries throughout the county.

The task force is scheduled to meet on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. Currently, bars are open only in the city of Pahrump.

Nye County's action plan can viewed below.

Nye County Jurisdictional A... by FOX5 Vegas

