NYE COUNTY (FOX5)-- Officials from the Nye County Emergency Management Department announced Wednesday that a resident from Beatty tested positive for coronavirus.
The resident is a man in 60's and he is self-quarantined at home, according to the county's Facebook page.
Officials are in contact with man in Beatty and are retracing his movements to determine the source of the infection.
The public is still being urged to stay home, per Governor Sisolak's guidance.
Nye County Emergency Services, as well as the sheriff's office will release further updates.
