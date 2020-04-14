LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nye County will offer drive-thru coronavirus testing again in Pahrump and Tonopah.
According to the Nye County Sheriff's Office, Chemisys Laboratory and Serenity Health partnered with Nye County officials to offer the testing.
On Wednesday, April 15, testing will take place in Pahrump at the Nye County Administrative Offices, 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive #100 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
On Friday, April 17, Tonopah residents can get tested at the Nye County Sheriff's Office at 101 Radar Road from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Anyone looking to get tested must pre-register on the NCSO website. NCSO said once registered, a doctor will get in contact to schedule a test. Anyone with difficulty completing the form can contact NCSO Capt. Boruchowitz at 775-751-4234.
NCSO said this is a drive-thru event only and participants must stay in their car to be tested. The test is a nasal swab and takes 5-7 minutes, NCSO said.
