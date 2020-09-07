LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nye County has announced new COVID-19 testing opportunities each day this week.
Starting on Labor Day, the county is offering testing in partnership with Serenity Health at the following locations and times:
- Monday 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 2280 E. Calvada Blvd.
- Tuesday 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Walmart Parking Lot, 300 S Highway 160
- Wednesday 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at 2280 E. Calvada Blvd.
- Thursday 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Walmart Parking Lot, 300 S Highway 160
- Friday 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at 2280 E. Calvada Blvd.
Patients are asked to bring identification and their insurance card if they have health insurance, although it is not required to receive a test. Patients are also asked to stay in their vehicles.
