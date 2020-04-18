LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A staff member of the Nye County jail tested positive for the new coronavirus this week, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.
In a video posted to Facebook, the department said they were made aware of the test results on April 18 at about 9:45 a.m. As a result, NCSO said all Nye County jails went on lockdown.
Staff schedules were adjusted to avoid further contamination. NCSO said all Nye County detention center staff and inmates will be tested for COVID-19. They urged family members of those people to be tested as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.