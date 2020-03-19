(FOX5) -- Nye County has announced that it has signed an emergency declaration in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The news comes following Nye County on Wednesday announcing that the county had its first positive case of COVID-19.
According to a Facebook post from Nye County, officials had signed the "Declaration of Existence of Local Emergency" prior to learning about the positive case.
Statement from County Manager Tim Sutton:
In light of the recent COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to better protect the citizens of Nye County, I am issuing the attached Emergency Declaration. This is being done in an abundance of caution and is similar to the Declaration issued during the recent Storm Area 51 event. The Board of County Commissioners is unable to meet at this time due to restrictions on public gatherings but the Board will have the opportunity to review and ratify this Declaration at a future meeting. Several other Nevada counties have taken this precautionary step, which allows for quicker response in times of emergencies. The Declaration is also necessary to qualify for state and federal grant funding so we can hopefully offset some of the costs associated with fighting, treating, and containing the virus. Thank you all for your patience during this challenging time, and please know that we are doing all we can to reopen our offices and provide full county services.
