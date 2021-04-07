LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nye County commissioners on Tuesday voted unanimously to proceed with reopening at 100% capacity.
With the vote, the five commissioners also approved recommending to not mandate mask wearing in the county.
By executive order, Nevada counties currently must follow a 50% capacity limit. The state's Roadmap to Recovery says the statewide mask mandate will remain in place indefinitely after May 1, the goal date to transition COVID-19 mitigation from state to local authority.
During the Tuesday board meeting, a Nye County official told commissioners that the agenda item did not pass legal review.
The district attorney is reviewing these provisions and how they could be implemented, said Public Information Officer Arnold Knightley.
Nye County was not able to provide timeline on when the county is looking to implement the new policies.
On April 22, the county is scheduled to present a plan to the state COVID-19 task force to transition from state to local authority over mitigation laws and policies.
