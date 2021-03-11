LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine are now available for Nye County residents at two pop-up clinics.
One clinic will take place on Tuesday, March 16, at the Convention Center in Tonopah, 301 Brougher Avenue. The other clinic is scheduled for Thursday, March 18, at the Round Mountain Fire Station, 103 Smoky Valley Road.
Nye County officials say these locations will be open for ages 65+, those in eligible workplace populations, and Nevadans 18-64 with Underlying Health Conditions or Disabilities. Appointments are needed for first doses only; individuals told to return on these dates for a second dose do not need an appointment, just arrive when open.
Appointments can be booked here.
