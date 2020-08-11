LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- NV Energy confirmed to FOX5 Tuesday that the company will resume disconnecting some customers in September after pausing disconnections in March due to the pandemic.
Customers have been able to inform NV Energy directly or online at NVEnergy.com if they have been financially impacted by COVID-19, the company said.
According to a spokeswoman for the company, beginning in Sept., customers who have not indicated they have been financially impacted by COVID-19 will begin receiving disconnection notices if they have a past due balance. They'll receive a 10-day notice and a 48-hour notice, NV Energy said.
"We want to work with our customers, and encourage them to call us so we can find the right payment program and to help them apply for bill payment assistance," NV Energy said.
In October, according to the company, customers who have been financially impacted by COVID-19 and have a past due balance, will be subject to disconnection and will receive appropriate noticing. Again, NV Energy said these customers should reach out to them to see what options are available.
NV Energy said if a customer is on one of its payment programs, such as Equal Pay or FlexPay, and are complying with program rules, they will not be disconnected.
(1) comment
That is so unfortunate for the people that will be effected.
