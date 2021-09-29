LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nursing school graduates are stepping up to work on the frontlines of the pandemic through a MountainView Hospital training program.
The Specialty Training Apprenticeship for Registered Nurses has enlisted more than 200 graduates since 2019, according to hospital staff.
The program integrates new nurses into the field of acute care.
"We walk you from inexperienced nurse to taking care of acute care patients," said staff member Nancy Johnson, who went through the StaRN program herself.
The program is meeting a critical need for hospital staff, as hospitals across Nevada and the U.S. are facing shortages amid the pandemic.
Johnson said new nurses are crucial to fill that need.
"People coming into the field fresh have a lot of energy to help people. Their high energy and willingness is what we need," she said.
The program hopes to enlist 140 new nurses in 2022, and is taking applications. For more information, click here.
