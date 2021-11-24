LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- November could see a banner month for tourism travel to Las Vegas in a season that is typically "soft" for demand.
Room rates and occupancy has been higher than pre-pandemic standards, depending on the location. From employees on the Strip to locals, many note the unusual influx of people at a time that is slower for a visit to Las Vegas.
A key difference, this November is the opening of international borders and international flights to Las Vegas, bringing back high rollers from abroad.
"The international tourism has a big difference. This is only an American holiday. So I think for people from around the world that are now able to travel and come here, we're seeing we're seeing that pent up demand," said UNLV Professor Amanda Belarmino, who analyzes hospitality trends across the Valley and the country.
Another X-factor? The influx of new residents to the valley during the pandemic has led many to visit loved ones in Las Vegas for the holidays.
"Now the people in Las Vegas are the ones hosting Thanksgiving rather than wherever they were originally from. So we're seeing seeing some dynamic shifts, I think we're going to continue to see Thanksgiving be busier for us as we go forward over the next several years," Belarmino said.
Travel is up nationwide. Belarmino said the food destinations in Las Vegas are also attractive to those who have cabin-fever from an isolated, home-cooked 2020.
"I think for travelers, if you're planning to travel next year, book as early as you can book, as soon as you know you want to go, because this demand is going to continue," Belarmino said.
