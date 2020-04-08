LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Members of North Las Vegas City Council are weighing a proposed ordinance that would penalize landlords and property managers in violation of the governor's eviction moratorium, the city announced Tuesday.
If approved, the ordinance would amend City Code to fine violators up to $1,000 per day, revoke business permits or licenses or charge individuals with a misdemeanor. These criminal charges could put individuals in jail for up to six months and levy fines up to $1,000, according to a release.
Gov. Sisolak announced a statewide eviction moratorium for Nevada on March 30.
Council members will meet virtually Wednesday at 10 a.m. to discuss the proposal.
WATCH HERE: http://www.cityofnorthlasvegas.com/departments/mayor_and_council/city_council_meetings.php
How to participate:
- Submit comments by 9 AM using the online form found at http://www.cityofnorthlasvegas.com/departments/city_clerk
- Provide comments to City Clerk no later than 9 AM on April 8, 2020 by emailing cityclerk@cityofnorthlasvegas.com
- Call 702-633-1030 by 9 AM on April 8, 2020 to record your comments
- Call agenda item specific phone numbers as posted at the end of each agenda item title during the meeting to speak when your item is heard; callers will be in a queue and recognized when it is their turn to speak
