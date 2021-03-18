LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of North Las Vegas will open a new COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week at CSN North Las Vegas.
According to a news release, operations at the site begin Monday, March 22 and will offer first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by appointment only.
Those who are currently eligible for the vaccine can make an appointment online at vax4nv.nv.gov or by calling 1-800-401-0946.
“It is safe to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and it is important to get it when you are eligible. This facility will allow residents in our hardest hit areas to more easily have access to the life-saving shot," said Mayor John Lee. "We appreciate CSN North Las Vegas answering the call to help us on this critical mission, and our firefighters will continue to make the process as quick and efficient as possible for everyone who wants to be vaccinated. I’m proud of the work that our vaccination team has put in so far, and I’m excited for this partnership with CSN moving forward.”
Vaccinations will take place in the Tyrone Thompson Student Union, located on the south end of the CSN North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave.
The CSN North Las Vegas location replaces the Canyon Springs High School POD (point of distribution), which concludes operations Friday. The release notes that as with the Canyon Springs H.S. location, the North Las Vegas Fire Department will operate the CSN North Las Vegas POD with the support of several regional and federal partners.
