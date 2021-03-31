LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of North Las Vegas is launching an in-home COVID-19 vaccination program for homebound residents starting April 5.
Starting April 5, the program will be available to qualifying residents 16 and older, the city announced on Wednesday. Paramedics will administer the single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, allowing residents to complete the vaccination process in one visit, the city said.
Those interested in making an appointment can call 702-623-2136 to speak with a representative and schedule a morning or afternoon vaccination window. North Las Vegas Fire Department paramedics will come to the home to give the vaccine and monitor for any side effects.
The hotline also provides resources for residents looking for transportation to vaccine sites.
The city says the program is part of broader efforts to reach undervaccinated and vulnerable communities and improve access to the vaccine.
To date, the city of North Las Vegas has administered over 60,000 shots as part of its vaccination efforts, including at targeted pop-up clinics for first and second doses at Rose Gardens Senior Apartments, Owens Senior Apartments, MLK Senior Center, EMS Training Center of Southern Nevada and Neighborhood Recreation Center.
