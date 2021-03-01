LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Businesses that have been affected by COVID-19, have 100 or fewer employees and a physical storefront in North Las Vegas have until March 22 to apply for a Economic Aid Supporting Establishments (EASE) grant from the city.
North Las Vegas EASE grants provide three months of commercial rent, up to $50,000, and can be used for any regular business expense. Businesses must have a current lease or mortgage, and have a current North Las Vegas business license. Businesses run out of residences are not eligible to apply.
Complete and eligible applications will be reviewed and recommended for funding on a first-come, first served basis until funding is depleted.
Businesses in the following categories are eligible to apply:
- Restaurants, bars, pubs, wineries, breweries, distilleries
- gyms, fitness studios
- gaming establishments
- arcades, racetracks, bowling alleys, amusement and theme parks
- libraries, museums, art galleries, aquariums, zoos
The online application portal at NLVCares.com is now open and closes at 5 p.m. on March 22.
Funding for the EASE program comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act as part of a subgrant from Clark County to North Las Vegas.
