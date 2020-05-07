NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- Upon reopening the Police Department's Records Bureau building to the public, City of North Las Vegas officials advise people to be prepared for long waits outside.
The city announced on Thursday that bureau services including fingerprinting, work cards, background checks and in-person police reports, are now available.
A maximum of 10 people will be allowed in the lobby at a time, so it is expected that customers will have to wait outside before being serviced. Officials advise customers to bring water, wear light colored, loose fitting clothing and consider using an umbrella for shade.
To keep social distancing protocols in place, customers are also asked to bring and wear their own masks, and security will check temperatures at the door, officials say.
The Records Bureau is located at 2266 Civic Center Drive, North Las Vegas, NV 89030, and is open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, except for holidays.
Residents are still encouraged to file police reports online, and access other city business services that are available on the City of North Las Vegas website (www.cityofnorthlasvegas.com).
