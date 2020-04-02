LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A North Las Vegas police officer tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesman for the city confirmed to FOX5 Thursday afternoon.
According to North Las Vegas spokesman Patrick Walker, the unidentified officer began experiencing symptoms Saturday morning, March 28, after their last shift for the week. As a result, the officer immediately self-quarantined.
On Sunday, after noticing symptoms had not subsided, the officer contacted the department's Emergency Operations Center medical staff. The officer was tested for coronavirus on Monday, March 30, and received notification that the results came back as presumptive positive.
According to Walker, the officer is at home and medical staff is checking on them daily.
As a precautionary measure, the officer's patrol partner is also on a 14-day quarantine, but has not presented any symptoms, Walker said.
"The safety of our citizens and our employees is our top concern," Walker said. "For nearly a month, we've had a process in place for employees who may have been exposed to the coronavirus, and in this case, the system worked exactly as intended, and this officer followed those procedures, minimizing potential spread to coworkers and residents."
