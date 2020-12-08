NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of North Las Vegas and NV Energy paid electric bills for nearly 4,200 households struggling during the pandemic.
The city announced in a press release on Tuesday that families that were behind on their bills benefitted from $650,000 of federal CARES funding to offset outstanding utility balances -- enough to help 4,200 families.
In October, North Las Vegas paid $2 million in past-due electricity bills incurred by residents.
North Las Vegas officials say they are prioritizing residents and businesses when it comes to relief funds.
“This program puts critical dollars directly into helping those who are struggling the most right now,” said Mayor John Lee.
Payments made on behalf North Las Vegas families did not cover late fee penalties stemming from past-due balances. According to North Las Vegas, NV Energy has waived late fees for families whose past-due bills were covered by this round of CARES funding.
