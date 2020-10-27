LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nearly 5,000 households had their utility bills paid by the City of North Las Vegas after COVID-19 put people behind on payments.
The city announced it had paid off nearly $2.1 million in unpaid gas and electric bills owed by North Las Vegas residents on Tuesday. The city said they partnered with NV Energy and Southwest Gas to make the payments.
The payments were made as part of the NLV CARES Utility Assistance Program, which paid off a portion of the outstanding balance for residents that fell behind due to COVID-19.
“My biggest concern is making sure we are taking care of the people who live in North Las Vegas, and that is exactly what this program does,” Mayor John Lee said in a statement. “I’m proud to partner with NV Energy and Southwest Gas to bring some stability to our residents during this difficult time.”
The city said $2 million of the payments went to NV Energy and applied to 4,900 North Las Vegas households.
“NV Energy would like to thank City of North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee and Council for their leadership in partnering with NV Energy to extend CARES Act funding directly to residents who are having trouble paying their utility bills,” NV Energy President and CEO Doug Cannon said. “We hope this funding, as well as the one-time bill credit from NV Energy that is being applied to all southern Nevada customer bills, will provide some welcome peace of mind during this challenging time.”
Another $30,000 covered Southwest Gas bills for 180 North Las Vegas customers, the city said.
“We know the COVID-19 outbreak has placed unexpected financial hardships on the people in the communities we serve. We are committed to ensuring our customers can continue to rely on safe, affordable and clean natural gas. We appreciate the City of North Las Vegas for helping people impacted by COVID-19 pay their utility bills,” Southwest Gas Corporate Communications Manager Sean Corbett said.
The payments did not cover late fees or penalties, though those fees were waived by Southwest Gas and NV Energy as part of the agreement with the city.
North Las Vegas city officials hope to pay off up to $3 million is unpaid bills due to COVID-19 through Dec. 1. Customers facing hardship are encourages to contact NV Energy or Southwest Gas for more information on the assistance program or discuss payment options.
