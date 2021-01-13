LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of North Las Vegas launched pre-registration Wednesday for qualifying seniors to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Officials said North Las Vegas is the first municipality in the state to launch pre-registration for the COVID-19 vaccine for qualifying seniors. The portal, launched in coordination with the Southern Nevada Health District and Clark County School District, will be open to seniors 70 and older with vaccinations to begin immediately.
“We have to get Southern Nevada open for business, and the quickest way to do that is through widespread vaccinations,” North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee said in a statement. “We cannot afford to wait, and I am thankful for this innovative collaboration with Superintendent Jara and the Health District. Their leadership will save lives and get us back to normal.”
North Las Vegas residents ages 70 and older can fill out an intake form for vaccinations online at vaxnlv.com. Family or friends of seniors can also submit the information on behalf of the senior if they don't have access to a computer or need help registering.
Enrollment is open until Friday evening. After enrolling seniors, the city will open pre-enrollment for the general public.
Vaccines will also be administered at North Las Vegas schools by city and CCSD staff.
“It will take the entire community working together to ensure vaccines are distributed to residents, including those most in need, and the Clark County School District is honored to assist with the effort,” CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara said. “CCSD is proud to work with local health officials and the City of North Las Vegas on this extraordinary effort to host vaccine administration sites at select CCSD school sites for easier access to the public.”
Seniors ages 70 or older who would like a vaccine may also call (702) 342-8417 for additional assistance, though wait times may be significantly longer according to city officials.
