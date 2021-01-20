LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of North Las Vegas says it has registered more than 14,000 residents age 70 and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine over the next three weeks.
The city made the announcement on Wednesday -- the same day it began vaccinating eligible seniors. Vaccinations for health care professionals and first responders are ongoing, the city said in a statement.
The city says it has steadily increased its vaccination capacity and anticipates administering up to 1,100 doses of the vaccine per day in the coming weeks.
Appointments for those who have pre-registered will be scheduled based on vaccine availability in Southern Nevada. The city's vaccine protocols have been approved by the Southern Nevada Health District.
North Las Vegas residents who are 70 or older can visit VaxNLV.com to fill out a simple intake form to request a vaccination. Those who have pre-registered will be contacted to make an appointment to receive the vaccine. The second dose will be scheduled when the first dose is given.
In partnership with the Clark County School District, vaccinations are administered at schools and other facilities by city and CCSD staff.
