NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- The MLK Senior Center in North Las Vegas serves around 400 seniors.
On a normal day, the dining hall is filled with seniors ready for a fresh meal.
In order to comply with CDC guidelines, the center closed its dining hall. Staff are looking for creative ways to make sure seniors don't go hungry.
On every first and third Thursday, the center will provide groceries from Three Square to seniors who live alone or are on fixed income.
Once seniors arrive, they do not need to get out of their cars. Instead, the staff will load up the groceries, with minimum interaction. Staff wear gloves, masks, and washes their hands every two hours to avoid contamination.
The senior center is also cooking hot meals and delivering them to seniors, daily.
For more information, click here. The MLK Jr. Senior Center is located at 2420 N M.L.K. Blvd B, North Las Vegas, NV 89032.
