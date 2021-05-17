LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday afternoon, his spokesperson confirmed.
The mayor said he was informed Monday afternoon that he came in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. He "immediately" went to get tested and tested positive, "while following all CDC guidelines."
"... I am feeling well, with no symptoms, and will be quarantining according to CDC guidelines and consultation with my doctor. I beat cancer and I'll beat COVID-19. I had not yet gotten the vaccine, and I’d like this to serve as a reminder to all to continue to take proper precautions, as well as ask for prayers for all who have been affected by this virus," Lee said in a statement.
Lee announced Monday he’s running for governor next year, challenging incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak.
