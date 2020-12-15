LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee said Tuesday that he sent a letter to Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara to request approval to rent unopened schools in the area to offer in-person instruction.
During a news conference Tuesday to highlight the progress the city's Southern Nevada Urban Micro Academy (SNUBA) has seen since launching in August, Mayor Lee stated that he sent the letter to CCSD Superintendent Jara this week.
In the letter, according to Lee, he informed Superintendent Jara that if schools in the district continue to remain closed, he would like to rent the unused schools in North Las Vegas in an effort to offer SNUBA to more students.
If they are unable to rent the unopened schools, Lee said they would then like to rent the unused desks in the schools as a way to offer SNUBA at other facilities.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
