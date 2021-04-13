LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee on Tuesday expressed his opposition for vaccine passports.
In a statement, Mayor Lee said he believes that demanding vaccine passports would damage the state's comeback.
The mayor provided the following statement:
I strongly oppose any vaccine passport requirement. Forcing Americans to carry a ‘vaccine passport’ is completely unacceptable and pure government overreach. It is not the government’s place to require any Nevadan to show proof of vaccination.
Thanks to many hard-working medical experts, and President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, our state and nation is well on its way to defeating the COVID19 virus. But requiring all citizens to share their private health records is something you’d see in a communist country, not in the United States of America.
The Biden Administration is actively and wrongly encouraging groups to create vaccine passport systems showing proof of vaccination, and they must be stopped. This is yet another example of the Democratic party moving further and further to the left and embracing a radical, liberal agenda that abandons so many.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.