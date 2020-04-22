LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of North Las Vegas expanded its efforts to help local restaurant during the coronavirus pandemic by way of a new resturant search-map.
The map helps residents locate curbside pick-up, drive thru and delivery food options for restaurants that are open during the pandemic, according to a news release.
The map lists addresses, phone numbers, hours of operation, and the specification of service offered (delivery, curbside and/or drive thru pick-up) for each restaurant.
"Our small businesses are a crucial part of our community. It makes sense that we do everything we can, including promoting our local restaurants, to help them during this time," said Councilwoman Goynes-Brown.
For North Las Vegas restaurant owners who would like to be added to this list, you are encouraged to contact 702-633-1520 from 8 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Access the North Las Vegas restaurant search-map by clicking here.
