LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The North Las Vegas Fire Department on Monday began the COVID-19 vaccination process.
North Las Vegas firefighters will be responsible for vaccinating the city's Tier 1 personnel over the next month, the department said on Facebook.
"This is an incredible way to start off 2021 and we are so proud of the work that our entire staff has put in to get us to this point," the Facebook post said. Adding, "This is an exciting time and we are happy to be a part of this light at the end of a very long tunnel."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.