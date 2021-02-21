LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas leaders say they are expanding efforts to vaccinate the city's minority communities.
"We have strike teams that are being developed," said City of North Las Vegas Councilman Scott Black, who is also a board chairman for the Southern Nevada Health District.
"We've identified that there are many communities within Clark County that are disproportionately affected. And that's why we've been strategic and are trying to be more strategic," Black said.
They said they are being strategic by working to overcome barriers to vaccine access. One of the biggest barriers is language differences.
Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown said officials are going to expand outreach efforts toward Hispanic or non-English-speaking areas.
"First of all, we had to start with our marketing materials to get them translated into multiple languages, so everyone has access to that information, because they did not at first," said Goynes-Brown.
"Through social media, through phone calls, through email, through whatever kind of media channel we can get the word out. And then partnering with other community centers in higher Hispanic areas or non-English-speaking areas, churches ... we were just partnering with all different kinds of places to get the word out and get more people vaccinated," she said.
Some vaccination sites like Cashman Center are considered "open pods," meaning all who are eligible are invited. But to target populations facing challenges like language barriers, health district representatives said they'll continue hosting "closed pods."
"The closed pods will be invitation only, specifically geared. So let's say for instance, you have 400 doses, and you identify 400 individuals within a community, a neighborhood, the health district will assemble that type of setting, go out and do proactive outreach, and then have a closed pod. Meaning those 400 doses are only going to those 400 targeted individuals, or individuals within that area," said Black.
Immunizenevada.org contains info for Clark County's vaccine distribution, and users are given the option switch from English to Spanish or Chinese.
